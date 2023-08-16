Advertisement
Photos: Coming together in support of Lahaina

Hawaiian sailors join hands in prayer.
Hawaiian sailors and crew on board the Hikianalia join hands in prayer after delivering a boat load of supplies for Lahaina fire victims at Maalaea Harbor.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Photography by 
Robert Gauthier
One week after a devastating wildfire swept through the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii residents and others aren’t waiting for government help but are organizing their own aid stations to support those affected. As rescue efforts continue, residents return to see what’s left of their beloved town.

Boats in the water next to blackened streets.
Homes and businesses lie in ruins after last week’s devastating wildfire swept through Lahaina.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A person sits in a driveway eating from a plate that rests on a chair.
Sione Moala eats dinner in the driveway of his Wahinoho Way home. Moala lives next door to a neighborhood disaster relief distribution center where supplies are gathered and delivered to those affected by the wildfires.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A man stands by a truck as workers repair a roof.
Jeremy talks to reporters as workers repair the roof on a home on Ipukulu Way.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Rubble in Lahaina.
Homes and businesses lie in ruins in Lahaina.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Volunteer firefighters carry lumber.
Firefighters of Federal Fire Department Hawaii deliver roofing supplies to the home of Archie Kalepa, who is mobilizing his neighborhood to fix damaged roofs before an oncoming storm next week.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
People sit in the back of a truck.
Bre Cummins and Bryce Bare recount their survival of the wildfire that raced through the streets of Lahaina.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Two people hug each other.
Melissah Shishido hugs a donor while gathering supplies at Costco for Lahaina residents.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A ruined building in Lahaina.
The wildfire left homes and businesses in ruins.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

