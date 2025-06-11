Meghan Clem is an event producer and the Co-Founder of Intertwined Events, Intertwined Inc, and RAD Camp, three purpose-driven companies rooted in connection, creativity, and community. With more than 20 years of experience in hospitality, events, and marketing, and a degree in Public Relations from USC, she brings a rare mix of precision and heart to every celebration.

Through Intertwined Events, Meghan designs weddings around the world that reflect each couple’s unique story with inventive style and meaning. Intertwined Inc extends that impact through social media marketing and room block management for couples, brands and nonprofits. As co-founder of RAD Camp, she helps lead California’s largest overnight camp for children and adults with developmental disabilities, creating inclusive experiences that change lives. A proud wife, twin mom, and devoted fan of 90s hip-hop and USC football, Meghan is passionate about fostering moments that matter and building a legacy of love through each detail she produces.