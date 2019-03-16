A DNA test helped me find the love I didn’t know I was missing

But in spite of all my good fortune, I had found it hard not to wonder about the circumstances of my birth, who my birthparents were, and whether I had any siblings. These questions always danced around in my mind over the years and I’d always shoved them away, because it was unsettling knowing that there might not be any answers. I absolutely held off on a DNA test until after my adoptive parents died. (I couldn’t bear to let them know I was searching for my birthparents. They gave me everything. They were solid, honest, caring parents with the highest values.) I ultimately decided to do the DNA test late last year, so that I could at least pass on some health and ancestry information to my kids.