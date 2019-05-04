She was still hung up on her ex. I fell for her anyway

A few weeks later, when her theater troupe needed someone to do tech in L.A. for a play she was in, I volunteered. It meant I got to see her every Thursday for the show’s run. For the first show, we drove over together in my car and sang along to the Smiths’ “How Soon Is Now?” By the second show, Josie drove herself. She said we could still hang out, but that she still had feelings for her ex. Dutifully, I completed my volunteer tech work but cringed on the nights she departed without me. She was beautiful in her part in an adaptation of “Reservoir Dogs.” By the fourth show she was applying dramatic pauses at key scenes, capturing my heart.