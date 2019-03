Marking L.A.'s growing bike-culture scene, the city hosted its first Tour de Fat, a traveling festival dedicated to all things bicycle, held by the New Belgium Brewing Company on Saturday. The tour, which promotes bike culture and sustainable living in 13 cities from Chicago to Seattle, is in its 11th year and will hold its last date of the year in Austin, Texas, this weekend. Part vaudeville show, part no-cars-go, the day was about beers, bikes and the love of riding.