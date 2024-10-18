Dodgers win NLCS Game 4 and are one win away from the World Series

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

The Dodgers destroyed the Mets in NLCS Game 4 10-2 and are now one win away from the World Series. Do they finish the series in Game 5? Or does it continue back in L.A.? Los Angeles Times beat writer Jack Harris with columnists Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke make their predictions on what happens next.