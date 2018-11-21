‘Super Sarap’ merges art and food while examining the Filipino American experience

Wall has worked in museums for most of her career. Understanding that it often takes years for an artist to be invited to exhibit at these prestigious institutions, she wanted to start her own space to help underrepresented artists work, exhibit and sell their pieces as they’re building their careers. She knows it’s a difficult path to even get a shot at being included in the canon of art history that she — as a child of a Filipina American mother and an African American father — values, but rarely sees herself represented in.