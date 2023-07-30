No. 22 - H&B (Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP)
550 N. Brand Blvd. 14th Floor, Glendale, CA 91203
Headcount in Los Angeles County
- Total number of CPAs: 30
- Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 40
- Total number of employees: 55
Headquarters: N/A
Year established: 1922
Offices firmwide: 5
Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, Business Management, Internal Audit, Estate Planning, It Consulting, Cost Segregation
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Construction, Wholesale Distribution, Financial Services
Top Local Executive: Luba Kvitchko, Partner