No. 22 - H&B (Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP)

hb.cpa

550 N. Brand Blvd. 14th Floor, Glendale, CA 91203

Headcount in Los Angeles County

  • Total number of CPAs: 30
  • Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 40
  • Total number of employees: 55

Headquarters: N/A

Year established: 1922

Offices firmwide: 5

Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, Business Management, Internal Audit, Estate Planning, It Consulting, Cost Segregation

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Construction, Wholesale Distribution, Financial Services

Accounting Leaders 2023

Top Local Executive: Luba Kvitchko, Partner