No. 30 - Singer Burke Zimmer & Kogan LLP

6345 Balboa Blvd. Building 4, Suite 375, Encino, CA 91316

Headcount in Los Angeles County

Total number of CPAs: 11

Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 27

Total number of employees: 63

Headquarters: Encino

Year established: 1972

Offices firmwide: 1

Accounting services offered: Tax, Business Management, Estate Planning, Financial Consulting & Investment Management

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Legal, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Tech, In Addition To The Above Referenced Industries, Additional Segments Include Music, Sports, Digital Media, C-Suite Executives, Management/Production Companies, Etc.



Top Local Executive: Matthew Burke, Managing Partner