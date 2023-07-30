No. 7 - Grant Thornton LLP
Share
444 S. Flower St. Suite 3100, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Headcount in Los Angeles County
- Total number of CPAs: 123
- Total number of accounting professionals (including CPAs): 233
- Total number of employees: 331
Headquarters: Chicago
Year established: 1924
Offices firmwide: 50
Accounting services offered: Audit, Tax, Advisory, Business Management, M&A, Internal Audit, Estate Planning
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Top Local Executive: Cathy Hyodo, Office Managing Partner