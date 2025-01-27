André Holland and DeWanda Wise on community and getting opportunities to showcase their talent

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Rachael Holder, André Holland, Roy Wood Jr., Nicole Beharie, DeWanda Wise and Cassandra Freeman talk about giving their all, including clothes and homes, to make “Love, Brooklyn” at the L.A. Times Studios @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve.