Celebrity Edge held a splashy launch party. Then Cruise Critic named it best new ship

It's a big day for Celebrity Cruises' new ship Edge. Less than 24 hours after its official christening ceremony, Edge was honored Wednesday as the year's best new ship in the annual Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards.
Cruise Critic called Edge “one of the most innovative ships we’ve seen in years,” saying it "has revolutionized spaces onboard — from a roving deck to infinite verandas — and features such as a rooftop garden, nearly a dozen complimentary restaurants and a state-of-the-art theater."
The award was icing on the cake for Celebrity Cruises, which held a christening and naming event for the ship Tuesday that brought together more than 3,000 passengers, employees and crew members to commemorate the debut of Celebrity’s first new ship in six years.
The ship’s godmother, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, asked for a blessing for "the ship and all who sail upon her."
Yousafzai, a student at Oxford University, is the co-founder of the Malala Fund, which supports education for girls and young women. At 15, Yousafzai survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban, who targeted her because of her public stance on education for females.
The christening event also featured recording artist Andra Day, who sang her Grammy-nominated single “Rise Up” and Oscar-nominated single “Stand Up for Something.” Both anthems were chosen to reflect the theme of advancing education for girls.
In addition to honoring Edge, CruiseCritic.com named Disney Cruise Line as best for families for the third year, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection as the best river cruise collection, and Seabourn Cruise Line as the best luxury liner.
Other highlights include a nod to Princess Cruises, which scored for best itineraries for the second year in a row, and awards for best shore excursions and best cabins.
Holland America received the best value for money award and was lauded for a wide variety of programs onboard including dining options guided by a Culinary Council.
San Juan, Puerto Rico, was named best North American homeport after a record-breaking year for the island’s cruise traffic.
