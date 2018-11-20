Book an early UnCruise Adventure to Alaska and save $300

Head to Alaska early next year to save cash and get a head start on a spring adventure.
UnCruise Adventures will offer 25 spring sailings in 2019, the earliest in company history, and a $300 discount per couple for trips booked by Dec. 14.
The weeklong Glacier Bay National Park Adventure Cruises in April and May will sail round-trip from Juneau and include hiking, bushwhacking, kayaking and whale watching. The small-ship cruises will include three days in the national park.
Dates: Seven-night cruises April 13 through May 25.
Price: From $2,995 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals, beverages including alcohol, park admission, activities and airport transfers.
To take advantage of the discount, use the code “AKAWAKE2019” and reserve by Dec. 14. Restrictions may apply.
Info: UnCruise Adventures, (888) 862-8881