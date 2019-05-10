Small-ship cruise takes you to Fiji's Blue Lagoon and private islands

See remote villages, private islands and the Blue Lagoon, made famous by the 1980 movie of the same name, on this four-day, small-ship cruise that sails through portions of Fiji larger ships cannot reach.
Captain Cook Cruises’ itinerary includes the islands of Mamanuca and Northern Yasawa, with stops at the private island of Tivua, the Sawa-i-Lau limestone caves and Blue Lagoon, and the volcanic island of Naviti.
Dates: The four-night cruise departs every Tuesday. Three- and seven-night cruises are also available.
Price: From $1,230 per person. Includes accommodations, meals, tours and activities, on-board entertainment, kids’ club, internet and transfers.