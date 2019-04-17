New cruise lines will explore Mexican waters, islands and towns

Mexico’s seemingly endless coastline — 58,000 miles that touch the Pacific Ocean, Sea of Cortez, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico — is known for its rocky cliffs, white sandy beaches and diverse marine life. Now two new cruise lines will help visitors get to know these waters.
Vidanta Cruises, an adults-only line associated with the Vidanta resort group, expects to begin cruising this fall, exploring various Mexican waterways.
Cruise and Maritime Voyages, or CMV, will kick off voyages in December, sailing in the Sea of Cortez.
Grupo Vidanta, one of the largest resort developers and operators in Mexico, is renovating the Vidanta Elegant, a 149-cabin ship with six public decks and dining areas, an entertainment venue and a full-service spa and fitness center.
The company hopes to appeal to a luxury market, with personal concierges and a one-to-one passenger-to-crew ratio.
The ship will spend time in the Mexican Caribbean, the Sea of Cortez and the Mexican Pacific, according to Ivan Chavez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidante. He declined to disclose cabin prices but said they would eventually be found on the website and "will be comparable to luxury cruises today."
The second new cruise line, CMV Exploration Voyages, will sail out of the Sonora Desert town of Puerto Penasco, also called Rocky Point. Cruises will visit small villages and large towns such as Cabo San Lucas and focus on places known for their rich marine life, such as Isla Espiritu Santo.
The Sea of Cortez is a destination that French conservationist Jacques Cousteau once described as a living aquarium. Its many islands have been designated as UNESCO World Heritage sites, primarily because they are home to a large array of marine mammals and birds.
CMV will offer six 11-day sailings between Dec. 7 and Jan. 31. Prices for the cruises start at $1,748 per person, based on double occupancy.