Inside airlines' Boeing 787 Dreamliners

On Sunday, United Airlines' Boeing 787 Dreamliner made its inaugural commercial flight, flying from Houston to Chicago. The carrier became the first North American airline to fly the 787. The plane, fabricated from composite materials, is Boeing's first all-new one since the 1990s. It uses LED lighting and features shade-less windows that dim with the push of a button. Boeing has delivered the Dreamliner to five other airlines, including All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, Air India, Ethiopian Airlines and LAN. Here's a look some of these planes. Virtual tour: Inside a Qatar Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner