EVA Air's newest Hello Kitty jet made its debut at LAX on Wednesday when it landed after its first flight from Taipei, Taiwan. The first Hello Kitty-themed long-range aircraft, this Boeing 777-300ER will service three regular flights between LAX and Taipei per week. Since 2011, EVA and Sanrio have introduced five Hello Kitty-themed Airbus 330 aircraft that all currently service shorter-range flights within Asia. Here is a look at the Sanrio Family Hand-in-Hand Hello Kitty Jet. --Tracy Brown