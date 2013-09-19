LAX: An inside look at the new Tom Bradley International Terminal

The Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX officially opened Wednesday, mostly. Airlines started using the new, smarter gates that can handle big aircraft, including the Airbus A380s. Inside, Southern California scenes and quirky videos played on seven huge multimedia features while passengers relaxed at the lounge-like seating in the Great Hall or shopped in the 25,000-square-foot duty-free shop. Many restaurants and high-ends shops weren't yet open, but officials say they'll be rolled out in coming weeks. Here's a look at the terminal's new $1.9-billion upgrade, a project that won't be completely finished until 2015. -- Mary Forgione