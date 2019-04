Thanks to this year's Pritzker Prize judges, you have another reason to visit China, especially if you're a fan of architecture. The eight-person panel awarded Wang Shu with architecture's highest honor on Monday. His buildings, praised by the jury for their timeless nature, are concentrated in eastern China near Shanghai so you can visit several in one swoop. Here's a look at some of his unique designs, all within about 200 miles of the city. -- Jason La, Los Angeles Times