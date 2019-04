Despite centuries of wear and even a fire, Europe's oldest wooden bridge continues to charm tourists in Lucerne, Switzerland. The Chapel Bridge, which cuts diagonally across the Reuss River, was built in the early 14th century. About 300 years later, the bridge was adorned with a series of triangular paintings depicting events in the city's history. In 1993, fire nearly destroyed the bridge. It was largely restored in 1994. -- Jason La