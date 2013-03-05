In Sichuan, China, a hotel for panda lovers

Panda lovers of the world now have another place to call home (for a few nights, at least). In February, the Panda Inn, a panda-themed hotel in China's Sichuan province, opened its doors to guests. The 32-room hotel is decorated with panda art, panda furniture and panda-shaped stuffed animals. Even staff members dress in panda suits. The hotel is located at the foot of Mt. Emei Scenic Area, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where China's first Buddhist temple was built in the 1st century. For guests hoping to see real pandas, the Sichuan Giant Panda Sanctuaries, home to about a third of the world's panda population, is about 100 miles north.