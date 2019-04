If life gives you lemons, turn them into parade floats. Works for the city of Menton in southeastern France. This past Saturday, it kicked off its 79th annual Lemon Festival featuring floats and displays decorated with citrus fruits. The celebration is one of the French Riviera's most popular events and attracts about a quarter million visitors each year. Here's a look at some of the lemon-laced displays showcased in Bioves Garden at this year's festival. -- Jason La, Los Angeles Times