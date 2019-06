The World Heritage Committee inscribed 26 new places to its well-regarded list of cultural and natural sites during its 36th session in late June and early July. Sites were drawn from five continents. Chad, Congo, Palau and Palestine are represented for the first time. Here's a look at notable additions, including the Rock Islands Southern Lagoon in Palau, Margravial Opera House in Bayreuth, Germany and the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, revered by Christians as the site of Jesus' birth.