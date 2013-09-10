Post-fire, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden prevails

Wildfires, as Yosemite's Rim inferno reminds us, take no prisoners. So it was with the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, which was charred in May 2009 by the Jesusita fire. That conflagration scorched 8,700 acres of Santa Barbara lands, destroyed 80 homes and left parts of the 78-acre botanic garden and its more than 1,000 plant species in ruins. Its century-old Gane House with garden supplies was lost, as were another building for plant propagation, a deck over Mission Creek and numerous trees and plants. Firefighters were able to save the core areas of the garden, and with some hard work and the healing hands of time, the garden has mostly recovered. Here's a look. -Kari Beal and Mary Forgione

(Kari Beal)