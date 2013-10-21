40 images for 40 years of the Sydney Opera House

The Sydney Opera House, which attracts about 8 million visitors a year and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007, celebrated its 40th anniversary on Oct. 20. The iconic venue was designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, whose design was chosen from over 200 submissions in an international competition. Construction on the performance center began in the late 1950s, and it was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1973. In its 40 years it's hosted thousands of performances, Olympic ceremonies and has served as a focal point for cultural events. Here's a look at the venue over the years.