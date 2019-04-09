In Paris, a fall tour follows in Hemingway and Fitzgerald's footsteps

Tap into the literary history of Paris on a tour that follows in the footsteps of Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Oscar Wilde and other great talents. Words and Wine, a new line of European tours organized by Adventure Vacations, will visit Paris in the fall on a tour escorted by company owner Mark Anderson and expat authors who now live in Paris. The five-night tour includes round-trip air transportation, dinner at the Eiffel Tower and visits to Versailles, the Louvre, Musée d’Orsay and Musée Rodin.