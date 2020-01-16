Explore Chinatown in Portland

16 Images
The Portland Chinatown Museum in Portland, Ore. (Liz Moughon / For The Times)
Tiemin Zhang, left, and Nan Gong visit the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland, Ore. (Liz Moughon / For The Times)
Bertha Lee Saiget, left, Franklin Lee Quan, Gloria Lee Wong and Fred Wong pose at the Chinese school exhibition at the Portland Chinatown Museum. All were born in or near Chinatown, attended both Chinese and American school as youths, and are now tour guides at the museum. (Liz Moughon / For The Times)
Portland Chinatown Museum in Portland, Ore. (Liz Moughon / For The Times)
Portland Chinatown Museum in Portland, Ore. (Liz Moughon / For The Times)
Portland Chinatown Museum in Portland, Ore. (Liz Moughon / For The Times)
Portland Chinatown Museum in Portland, Ore. (Liz Moughon / For The Times)
Coffee-related merch at Deadstock Coffee Roasters in Portland, Ore. (Liz Moughon / For The Times)
Regular customers Dylan Green, left, and Tania Maurer enjoy Deadstock Coffee Roasters in Portland, Ore. (Liz Moughon / For The Times)
Pearl Zhang, center, serves Jon Tasker, left, and Adam Berg at the Red Robe Tea House and Cafe in Portland, Ore. (Liz Moughon / For The Times)
Jasmine pearl tea at the Red Robe Tea House and Cafe. (Liz Moughon / For The Times)
Koi at the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland, Ore. (Liz Moughon / For The Times)
A mural in Portland’s Chinatown. (Liz Moughon / For The Times)
Strolling Portland’s Chinatown on a wet Monday. (Liz Moughon / For The Times)
The elaborate Chinatown Gates in Portland, Ore. (Liz Moughon / For The Times)
Lucinda Pierpont, a tour guide since the Lan Su Chinese Garden opened 20 years ago, poses in the garden. (Liz Moughon / For The Times)
