Maui restaurants: 20 great places to eat for under $20

Get your beach fix at Huli Huli Chicken, where the food is barbecued on a grill overlooking the sea, and you can eat at Koki Beach Park, one of the prettiest beaches on Maui. This unusual beach has red bluffs and pounding surf; it's not a good place to swim, but the mixture of black, white and red sand is beautiful. The chicken stand has been here off and on for about 20 years, according to locals. It's manned by community members and features daily specials. No matter what else is on the menu, you can count on chicken being available as long as the stand is open.