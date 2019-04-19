Hiking in the Woolsey fire’s burn area: See photos of nature's remarkable comeback

“The rain gods delivered a dream scenario, better than we could have hoped for,” said Mark Mendelsohn, a plant ecologist with the National Park Service, as he led a tour that began at an old filming area called Paramount Ranch. “Due to the perfect set of rains -- one every couple weeks for months — the regrowth has been spectacular. The smoke and heat causes lots of seeds to germinate, so they were ready when the rains came. Wait till you see the flowers.”