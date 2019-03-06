Close-to-home events: Kites and spirits will soar

Next weekend’s festivals celebrate art, wine, colors and kites.
La Quinta
Discover 220 contemporary artists at the outdoor La Quinta Arts Festival at the Civic Center Campus. Amenities include food, wine and beer for purchase as well as live music and performance art. If you feel inspired, you can help finger-paint a desert-themed mural on March 9.
When: 10 a.m. March 7-10
Cost, info: $17. Family friendly. No dogs except service animals. (760) 895-9858, bit.ly/laquintaartsfestival
Los Angeles
Learn about lacto-fermentation through touch and taste at the March installment of the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Gardens’ Handcrafting Series. Instructor Brie Wakeland, who completed a fermentation residency program in Tennessee, will show the class how to make fermented mushrooms and offer samples of dairy-free nut cheeses.
When: 10 a.m. March 9
Cost, info: $45 (includes arboretum admission). Family friendly. No dogs. (626) 821-4623, bit.ly/preserveferment
South El Monte
Wear comfortable shoes to the Festival of Colors at the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area; you’ll be on your feet dancing and doing yoga alongside Bollywood dancers, mantra bands and other performers in celebration of the Hindu festival Holi. Stock up on colors — bags of dyed cornstarch for $3 — to toss in the air every hour. Bring your own yoga mat.
When: 11 a.m. March 9 and 10
Cost, info: $6.50 online, $8 day of. Family friendly. Dogs on leashes OK. (801) 787-1510, bit.ly/southelmontecolorfest
San Juan Capistrano
Sip more than 125 wines for three causes at the second OCWineFest at A Stone’s Throw Winery. Chat with sommeliers, attend wine seminars, listen to live music and buy bites from Cousins Maine Lobster, Slammin’ Sliders and more. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Kids Konnected and the Swanner House Restoration Foundation.
When: 1 p.m. March 9 and 10
Cost, info: $100. 21 and older only. No dogs. ocwinefest.com
Redondo Beach
Kites of all shapes and sizes will dot the sky at the Festival of the Kite at Redondo Beach Pier. Bring your own kite or buy one from a shop on the pier. You can also enjoy live music, a corn-dog-eating contest and demonstrations in dance and martial arts.
When: noon March 10
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. No dogs except service animals. (310) 591-9821, bit.ly/redondokitefest