12 road trips to California’s weird and wonderful festivals, one for every month of the year
What if, once a month in 2025, you went to a California fair or festival?
You’d have a little more mileage on your car, plenty of stories to tell and a new appreciation for the towns that carry on these traditions. Not to mention an impressive wristband collection.
New adventures are calling, one for every month of the year.
Based on the number of these events offered up and down the state, it wouldn’t be difficult to do such a thing, stopping by an asparagus party here, a whale fest there, perhaps dropping by what’s billed as the “triathlon of the art world” on the Humboldt County coast. Or maybe you’d prefer to celebrate dates in Indio, accordions in Cotati or Dickens in Cambria.
Here are a dozen intriguing possibilities, including the above, in locales from San Diego to Eureka. These are locally rooted celebrations with lower profiles — the state’s most obvious events, like Coachella and San Francisco Pride, aren’t included here.
Plan out your road trip now. This guide includes ideas for places to stay and other things to do near the festivals.
January: Morro Bay Bird Festival
In 2025, organizers plan some 250 events for birders, photographers, artists and all-around nature lovers. Headquarters is the Morro Bay Community Center.
When: Jan. 16-20
Don’t miss: The field trip options. The 2025 festival includes trips to Carrizo Plain, Kern National Wildlife Refuge, Oso Flaco Lake and Point Buchon (near Los Osos).
Around town: Check out Morro Rock, the 576-foot-high centerpiece of the community. Also the Morro Bay T Pier, where you often see otters in the water.
Where to sleep: Baywood Inn.
Other California fests in January: The Santa Cruz Fungus Fair (“When it rains, it spores”), Jan. 10-12, and the Napa Truffle Festival, Jan. 17-20.
February: Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival
When: Feb. 13-March 2, Thursdays through Sundays
Don’t miss: Not only are there monster trucks, the festival usually features a demolition derby one day. If you’d rather eat than hear metal on metal, the menu includes date al pastor tacos, date-topped cinnamon rolls and date beer-battered corn dogs. Details on the 2025 schedule are not known, but the event is growing from 10 days to 13.
Around town: See the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, 11 miles west of Indio.
Where to sleep: J.W. Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, 10 miles west of Indio, is one of the largest lodgings in the Coachella Valley, with 884 rooms and suites, 10 restaurants, two golf courses and a sprawling lagoon.
Other California fests in February: The Holtville Carrot Festival, Feb. 6-9, and the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco, Feb. 15.
March: Dana Point Festival of Whales
When: March 7-9
Don’t miss: The clam chowder cook-off. In 2024, more than a dozen local restaurants competed.
Around town: There’s nearby Doheny State Beach and Dana Point’s kid-friendly Ocean Institute.
Where to sleep: Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa.
Another California fest in March: California Artisan Cheese Festival in Santa Rosa, dates to be announced in January.
April: San Joaquin Asparagus Festival
When: April 11-13
Don’t miss: The crowning of the Asparagus Festival court. In addition to Miss Asparagus, festival judges will honor Teen Miss Asparagus, Ms. Asparagus, Elite Ms. Asparagus and Classic Ms. Asparagus.
Around town: For art and history, visit the Haggin Museum, Stockton.
Where to sleep: Hilton Stockton
Meanwhile: Cupertino Cherry Blossom Festival, April 26-27.
May: Kinetic Grand Championship
When: May 24-26 (Memorial Day weekend)
Don’t miss: The Rutabaga Ball, on the first night of the competition. That’s where they crown the Rutabaga Queen. Anyone can run for queen, an honor “selected by a private panel who answer not to rhyme or reason, only to choosing the very best Queen.”
Around town: The Victorian architecture on Ferndale’s Main Street and the Redwood Skywalk in Eureka’s Sequoia Park Zoo.
Where to sleep: Victorian Inn, built from local redwoods in 1890.
Other California fests in May: The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee, Angels Camp, May 15-18; California Strawberry Festival in Ventura, May 17-18; Mule Days in Bishop, May 21-26; Strawberry Music Festival in Grass Valley, May 22-26; and Apricot Fiesta in Patterson, May 30-June 1.
June: Lompoc Flower Festival
When: June 26-29
Don’t miss: The Saturday morning parade through downtown Lompoc.
Around town: La Purisima Mission State Historic Park (which keeps some farm animals for kids to admire) and the industrial park full of tasting rooms that’s known as Lompoc’s Wine Ghetto.
Where to sleep: O’Cairns Inn & Suites.
Another California fest in June: Mono Basin Bird Chautauqua, June 19-22.
July: California Rodeo, Salinas
When: July 17-20
Don’t miss: Mutton-busting is a rodeo event specifically for children ages 4-6, weighing under 60 pounds. (Helmets and vests are required.) The young competitors ride sheep, hoping to make the longest ride. The leaders return on the rodeo’s final day to vie for a championship belt buckle.
Around town: National Steinbeck Center and Steinbeck House, a restaurant that was also author John Steinbeck’s childhood home.
Where to sleep: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Salinas.
Another California fest in July: California Mid-State Fair, Paso Robles, July 16-27.
August: Cotati Accordion Festival
The festivities are based in Cotati’s La Plaza Park and feature a broad range of cultures, all tied to the accordion. Performers in 2024 included Netta Skog (from Finland), Iko Ya Ya (specializing in New Orleans-style blues and zydeco), Junk Parlor and the Mad Maggies.
When: Aug. 16-17
Don’t miss: The park’s bronze statue of Jim Boggio, who co-founded the accordion festival in 1991.
Around town: You could get a drink at Tradewinds Bar or, if you’re in town on a Wednesday, try the Cotati Community Farmers Market (June through September), also in La Plaza Park. Sonoma State University is 2 miles to the east.
Where to sleep: Hampton Inn & Suites Rohnert Park, about 2 miles north of Cotati.
Other California fests in August: The Fairfield Tomato and Vine Festival, Aug. 16-17, and California Garlic Festival in Los Banos, Aug. 29-31.
September: Solvang Danish Days
When: Sept. 19-21
Don’t miss: Aebleskiver (a Danish pastry) for breakfast with Danish sausage. (There’s also an aebleskiver eating contest.)
Around town: The Cold Spring Tavern, between Solvang and Santa Barbara, for rustic fun. For a more luxe tavern (and hotel) experience, there’s the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, 6 miles north of Solvang.
Where to sleep: Hamlet Inn or Corque Hotel (one of three lodgings owned by the Chumash tribe).
Other California fests in September: Bishop’s Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair, Sept. 4-7 (Labor Day weekend), unites Inyo, Mono and Alpine counties. Santa Ana’s Fiestas Patrias, Sept 13-14, celebrates Hispanic and Latino heritage and Mexican independence. San Diego’s Adams Avenue Street Fair, Sept. 20-21, features dozens of musical acts.
October: Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival
When: Oct. 18-20
Don’t miss: The pumpkin weigh-off. The 2024 winner measured 2,471 pounds.
Around town: A meal or drink at Sam’s Chowder House, whose deck overlooks the ocean. Also, locals line up for sandwiches from the Garden Deli Cafe in San Benito House on Main Street.
Where to sleep: Beach House Hotel, Half Moon Bay
Other California fests in October: Carpinteria’s California Avocado Festival, Oct. 3-5, and the Lone Pine Film Festival, Oct. 9-12.
November: San Diego Food & Wine Festival
When: Nov. 3-9
Don’t miss: The festival’s largest event, the Grand Tasting, includes a chef competition and takes places at Embarcadero Marina Park North, along the waterfront in downtown San Diego.
Around town: The Maritime Museum of San Diego and USS Midway Museum are both along the Embarcadero, walking distance from festival locations.
Where to sleep: Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina.
Another California fest in November: The Santa Cruz Sea Glass & Ocean Art Festival, Nov. 8-9.
December: Cambria Christmas Market
When: Nov. 28-Dec. 31 (closed on Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 24 and 25)
Don’t miss: Gerald Charles Dickens (the great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens) is a regular at this event, reading the tale of “A Christmas Carol” at a series of ticketed performances, which in 2024 took place over three days at Cambria Pines Lodge. (Tickets in 2024 started at about $17 for matinees.)
Around town: Try a meal at Robin’s Restaurant and an oceanfront walk along Moonstone Beach Drive.
Where to sleep: Cambria Pines Lodge (which hosts the Cambria Christmas Market), Ocean Point Ranch.
Another California fest in December: Indio International Tamale Festival, Dec. 7-8.
