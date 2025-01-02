Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Other

Price

Sort by
Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
Illustration of a person doing various road trip-related things like reading a map, sightseeing and relaxing.
(Heidi Berton / For The Times)
Travel & Experiences

12 road trips to California’s weird and wonderful festivals, one for every month of the year

By Christopher ReynoldsStaff Writer 
Share via

What if, once a month in 2025, you went to a California fair or festival?

You’d have a little more mileage on your car, plenty of stories to tell and a new appreciation for the towns that carry on these traditions. Not to mention an impressive wristband collection.

colorful, sparkly text saying "your 2025 joy calendar"

New adventures are calling, one for every month of the year.

Find more to do this year

Based on the number of these events offered up and down the state, it wouldn’t be difficult to do such a thing, stopping by an asparagus party here, a whale fest there, perhaps dropping by what’s billed as the “triathlon of the art world” on the Humboldt County coast. Or maybe you’d prefer to celebrate dates in Indio, accordions in Cotati or Dickens in Cambria.

Here are a dozen intriguing possibilities, including the above, in locales from San Diego to Eureka. These are locally rooted celebrations with lower profiles — the state’s most obvious events, like Coachella and San Francisco Pride, aren’t included here.

Plan out your road trip now. This guide includes ideas for places to stay and other things to do near the festivals.

Showing  Places
Red-shouldered hawk in flight, Morro Bay.
(Dave Keeling)

January: Morro Bay Bird Festival

Morro Bay Fair/festival
Morro Bay, situated on the Pacific Flyway, has been throwing this party since the 1990s. It features workshops, classes and field trips by boat, kayak and bicycle (and on foot). In most years, organizers say, more than 200 bird species are sighted on the land and waters around Morro Bay. In 2024, more than 700 humans showed up.

In 2025, organizers plan some 250 events for birders, photographers, artists and all-around nature lovers. Headquarters is the Morro Bay Community Center.

When: Jan. 16-20

Don’t miss: The field trip options. The 2025 festival includes trips to Carrizo Plain, Kern National Wildlife Refuge, Oso Flaco Lake and Point Buchon (near Los Osos).

Around town: Check out Morro Rock, the 576-foot-high centerpiece of the community. Also the Morro Bay T Pier, where you often see otters in the water.

Where to sleep: Baywood Inn.
Other California fests in January: The Santa Cruz Fungus Fair (“When it rains, it spores”), Jan. 10-12, and the Napa Truffle Festival, Jan. 17-20.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival includes a midway, Ferris wheel and castle.
(Skip Fredricks)

February: Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival

Indio Fair/festival
This longtime event highlights dates and includes all sorts of food, competitions, farm animals, a rodeo, monster trucks and a series of concerts. The concerts and rodeo carry separate admission prices.

When: Feb. 13-March 2, Thursdays through Sundays

Don’t miss: Not only are there monster trucks, the festival usually features a demolition derby one day. If you’d rather eat than hear metal on metal, the menu includes date al pastor tacos, date-topped cinnamon rolls and date beer-battered corn dogs. Details on the 2025 schedule are not known, but the event is growing from 10 days to 13.

Around town: See the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, 11 miles west of Indio.

Where to sleep: J.W. Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, 10 miles west of Indio, is one of the largest lodgings in the Coachella Valley, with 884 rooms and suites, 10 restaurants, two golf courses and a sprawling lagoon.

Other California fests in February: The Holtville Carrot Festival, Feb. 6-9, and the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco, Feb. 15.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
People parade an inflatable orca down a street that runs along a harbor filled with docked boats
(Dana Point Harbor Partners)

March: Dana Point Festival of Whales

Dana Point Fair/festival
The 54th Festival of Whales is expected to include family entertainment, educational exhibits, art projects and whale-watching excursions. There’s usually a Magical Migration Parade (picture big inflatable turtles and whales), music, a kids’ treasure hunt, cardboard boat racing at Baby Beach and a ”dinghy dash.”

When: March 7-9

Don’t miss: The clam chowder cook-off. In 2024, more than a dozen local restaurants competed.

Around town: There’s nearby Doheny State Beach and Dana Point’s kid-friendly Ocean Institute.

Where to sleep: Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa.

Another California fest in March: California Artisan Cheese Festival in Santa Rosa, dates to be announced in January.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Four people stand outside eating paper-wrapped fair foods and smiling
(Ron Carter)

April: San Joaquin Asparagus Festival

Stockton Fair/festival
This event, held in the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, is in its 39th year. It usually features an Asparagus Alley (with deep-fried asparagus, bacon-wrapped asparagus and asparagus ice cream), a carnival, camel rides, monster truck rides and petting zoo.

When: April 11-13

Don’t miss: The crowning of the Asparagus Festival court. In addition to Miss Asparagus, festival judges will honor Teen Miss Asparagus, Ms. Asparagus, Elite Ms. Asparagus and Classic Ms. Asparagus.

Around town: For art and history, visit the Haggin Museum, Stockton.

Where to sleep: Hilton Stockton

Meanwhile: Cupertino Cherry Blossom Festival, April 26-27.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
People maneuver a vehicle in the shape of a loaf of challah at the Kinetic Grand Championship in Arcata, Ferndale and Eureka.
(Humboldt County Visitors Bureau)

May: Kinetic Grand Championship

Arcata Fair/festival
This is a three-day, 50-mile race across “land, sand, water and mud,” from Arcata through Eureka to Ferndale, founded by sculptor Hobart Brown in 1969. Racers’ kinetic sculptures are judged on art, engineering, pageantry and speed. The race course includes Manila Dunes and the Eel River. There are many prizes, including the Mediocre Award for the team that finishes dead middle. (Unique as this event may seem, there are other kinetic sculpture races and parades in Baltimore; Corvallis, Ore.; Key West; Klamath Falls, Ore.; Lowell, Mass.; and Port Townsend, Wash.

When: May 24-26 (Memorial Day weekend)

Don’t miss: The Rutabaga Ball, on the first night of the competition. That’s where they crown the Rutabaga Queen. Anyone can run for queen, an honor “selected by a private panel who answer not to rhyme or reason, only to choosing the very best Queen.”

Around town: The Victorian architecture on Ferndale’s Main Street and the Redwood Skywalk in Eureka’s Sequoia Park Zoo.

Where to sleep: Victorian Inn, built from local redwoods in 1890.

Other California fests in May: The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee, Angels Camp, May 15-18; California Strawberry Festival in Ventura, May 17-18; Mule Days in Bishop, May 21-26; Strawberry Music Festival in Grass Valley, May 22-26; and Apricot Fiesta in Patterson, May 30-June 1.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The Lompoc Flower Festival is an annual ritual in Santa Barbara County.
(Jason Reynolds)

June: Lompoc Flower Festival

Lompoc Fair/festival
In addition to many flowers, this event in Lompoc’s Ryon Park features arts, crafts, carnival rides, food, a beer garden and the selection of a queen. Stock, larkspur, delphinium, Queen Anne’s lace, Bupleurum and Bells of Ireland are common in local fields. The event, based in Ryon Memorial Park on Ocean Avenue, runs 11 a.m. to dusk daily, but the parade usually begins at 10 a.m. Admission is $5 but free on Friday before 1 p.m. Children 12 and under are free all weekend.

When: June 26-29

Don’t miss: The Saturday morning parade through downtown Lompoc.

Around town: La Purisima Mission State Historic Park (which keeps some farm animals for kids to admire) and the industrial park full of tasting rooms that’s known as Lompoc’s Wine Ghetto.

Where to sleep: O’Cairns Inn & Suites.

Another California fest in June: Mono Basin Bird Chautauqua, June 19-22.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
The California Rodeo in Salinas features events including saddle bronc riding, shown here.
(Phil Doyle)

July: California Rodeo, Salinas

Salinas Fair/festival
This is the biggest rodeo in the state, among the 15 largest in the country. Besides cowboy and cowgirl competitions like team roping, barrel racing, bareback riding, steer-wrestling and bull riding, a newly crowned Miss California Rodeo Salinas will be on hand. Also: plenty of food, merchandise, a midway, cantina and saloon.

When: July 17-20

Don’t miss: Mutton-busting is a rodeo event specifically for children ages 4-6, weighing under 60 pounds. (Helmets and vests are required.) The young competitors ride sheep, hoping to make the longest ride. The leaders return on the rodeo’s final day to vie for a championship belt buckle.

Around town: National Steinbeck Center and Steinbeck House, a restaurant that was also author John Steinbeck’s childhood home.

Where to sleep: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Salinas.

Another California fest in July: California Mid-State Fair, Paso Robles, July 16-27.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A line of people, all holding accordions, outside a brown building with a Cotati Accordion Festival poster on it
(Scott Goree)

August: Cotati Accordion Festival

Cotati Fair/festival
This party celebrates the accordion with performances, vendors, fair food, a jam tent, polka tent and a nightly zydeco dance party. There’s also a daily collective performance of “Lady of Spain” and a grand finale (“11 accordionists, on stage all at once, ready to party. What could go right?”).

The festivities are based in Cotati’s La Plaza Park and feature a broad range of cultures, all tied to the accordion. Performers in 2024 included Netta Skog (from Finland), Iko Ya Ya (specializing in New Orleans-style blues and zydeco), Junk Parlor and the Mad Maggies.

When: Aug. 16-17

Don’t miss: The park’s bronze statue of Jim Boggio, who co-founded the accordion festival in 1991.

Around town: You could get a drink at Tradewinds Bar or, if you’re in town on a Wednesday, try the Cotati Community Farmers Market (June through September), also in La Plaza Park. Sonoma State University is 2 miles to the east.

Where to sleep: Hampton Inn & Suites Rohnert Park, about 2 miles north of Cotati.

Other California fests in August: The Fairfield Tomato and Vine Festival, Aug. 16-17, and California Garlic Festival in Los Banos, Aug. 29-31.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
People walk on the street during Solvang Danish Days, 2023.
(SolvangUSA.com)

September: Solvang Danish Days

Solvang Fair/festival
This festival, inspired by the roots of the town founders, was born in the 1930s. There will be Viking helmets, Danish flags, Danish Maids, Danish dancers, ax-throwing, arts and crafts, face-painting, beer, rune readings, a torchlight parade and a Lego-building competition.

When: Sept. 19-21

Don’t miss: Aebleskiver (a Danish pastry) for breakfast with Danish sausage. (There’s also an aebleskiver eating contest.)

Around town: The Cold Spring Tavern, between Solvang and Santa Barbara, for rustic fun. For a more luxe tavern (and hotel) experience, there’s the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern, 6 miles north of Solvang.

Where to sleep: Hamlet Inn or Corque Hotel (one of three lodgings owned by the Chumash tribe).

Other California fests in September: Bishop’s Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair, Sept. 4-7 (Labor Day weekend), unites Inyo, Mono and Alpine counties. Santa Ana’s Fiestas Patrias, Sept 13-14, celebrates Hispanic and Latino heritage and Mexican independence. San Diego’s Adams Avenue Street Fair, Sept. 20-21, features dozens of musical acts.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A person carves a face onto a huge pumpkin
(Igor Porton)

October: Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival

Half Moon Bay Fair/festival
This event, in its 52nd year, is preceded by an epic pumpkin weigh-off contest. The festival includes a juried art exhibition and pie-eating and costume contests, and the town’s Main Street has a throwback small-town feel.

When: Oct. 18-20

Don’t miss: The pumpkin weigh-off. The 2024 winner measured 2,471 pounds.

Around town: A meal or drink at Sam’s Chowder House, whose deck overlooks the ocean. Also, locals line up for sandwiches from the Garden Deli Cafe in San Benito House on Main Street.

Where to sleep: Beach House Hotel, Half Moon Bay

Other California fests in October: Carpinteria’s California Avocado Festival, Oct. 3-5, and the Lone Pine Film Festival, Oct. 9-12.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Adding sauce to a line of dishes on small rectangular plates in the sun
(Bradley Schweit)

November: San Diego Food & Wine Festival

San Diego Fair/festival
Chefs, authors, farmers and mixologists gather to spice up a series of lunches, dinners, parties, talks, tastings and day trips (including one to the wineries and restaurants of Valle de Guadalupe near Ensenada). The festival’s Grand Fiesta in Liberty Station’s Ingram Plaza includes taco tastings and the crowning of a taco champion.

When: Nov. 3-9

Don’t miss: The festival’s largest event, the Grand Tasting, includes a chef competition and takes places at Embarcadero Marina Park North, along the waterfront in downtown San Diego.

Around town: The Maritime Museum of San Diego and USS Midway Museum are both along the Embarcadero, walking distance from festival locations.

Where to sleep: Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina.

Another California fest in November: The Santa Cruz Sea Glass & Ocean Art Festival, Nov. 8-9.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A man and woman with two young children walk through a tunnel of colored lights
(Mark Dektor)

December: Cambria Christmas Market

Cambria Fair/festival
This holiday extravaganza, inspired by traditional markets in Germany, features 3 million Christmas lights, scores of artisans and vendors, a family-friendly train ride, live music, mulled wine, holiday mugs and a beer garden. There’s usually an appearance by Krampus (a folk figure who is supposed to punish misbehaving children) on Dec. 5.

When: Nov. 28-Dec. 31 (closed on Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 24 and 25)

Don’t miss: Gerald Charles Dickens (the great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens) is a regular at this event, reading the tale of “A Christmas Carol” at a series of ticketed performances, which in 2024 took place over three days at Cambria Pines Lodge. (Tickets in 2024 started at about $17 for matinees.)

Around town: Try a meal at Robin’s Restaurant and an oceanfront walk along Moonstone Beach Drive.

Where to sleep: Cambria Pines Lodge (which hosts the Cambria Christmas Market), Ocean Point Ranch.

Another California fest in December: Indio International Tamale Festival, Dec. 7-8.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement