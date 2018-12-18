Florida, Denver and L.A. are the most popular destinations for holiday travel

Florida, Florida, Florida. The state that brought you mega-Mickey Mouse, appears not once, not twice, but three times in the top 10 destinations for the holidays, according to CheapOAir, a booking engine.
L.A. is No. 2 on the list, so that takes a little of the sting out of the snub of the rest of the Golden State, although Denver ranked ahead of the City of Angels.
No matter where you’re going, the website says you may be able to find an OK airfare around the holidays. Just don’t fly Dec. 20-23 and Dec. 26-29, it said, because you’ll pay more and you’ll be accompanied by several thousand of the 43.4 million people expected to fly between Dec. 20 and Jan. 6.
Besides Denver, L.A. and the Florida cities (Orlando, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale), the other top spots are Las Vegas, Phoenix, Seattle, Dallas and — wait, huh? — Minneapolis, where the forecast for Christmas Day is expected to be a blistering 23 degrees. (Note to readers: Park your parka.)
With a couple of exceptions (both in Canada), travelers will be heading for warm-weather international places for the holidays, CheapOAir said.
Cancun and Mexico City took the top spots, followed by:
--Toronto
--Kingston and Montego Bay, Jamaica
--Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
--Vancouver, Canada
--Nassau, Bahamas
--Paris
CheapOAir based its selections on reservations made through its booking engine for Dec. 18-29 in a report compiled Nov. 20.