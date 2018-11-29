Escapes: When you say, ‘Ewww, I’m not going there,’ are you cheating yourself out of memories of a lifetime?

I’ve been back twice since, including a brief trip with my older sister, who had never been either. Our time there is one of my most enduring travel memories, especially as I remember the look of delight as we explored the City of Light together. My takeaway from that experience: When you limit yourself, you lose out. I can’t imagine not having that travel memory in my storehouse. And so, mes amies, open your minds, and if you’re still in doubt, ask your favorite music service to play something by the Cleveland Orchestra.