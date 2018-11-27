Carnival's first Rose Parade float will be a flowery replica of Panorama, its newest ship

Carnival Cruise Line will kick off the New Year by launching its first Rose Parade float: a floral replica of the new ship Panorama. The ship will expand the cruise line’s presence in Southern California when it arrives in December 2019. It also will be the first new Carnival ship to homeport in the Los Angeles area in 20 years.
"We're excited about having a brand new ship like Panorama in California," Carnival president Christine Duffy said. "We were trying to come up with a great event to showcase all the things we're doing on the West Coast.
"The Rose Parade seemed like a way to get out in front of the market when everyone is watching the parade." The 130th Rose Parade in Pasadena begins at 8 a.m. Jan. 1.
When Panorama arrives in Long Beach next year, it will become the only ship to sail to the Mexican Riviera year-round, Duffy said.
"What I think is unique is that the ship will become a fixture at the port, which most California residents can drive to within five hours."
The float will include many of the signature features of Carnival's ships, including the red-and-blue funnel, a water park and Lido Deck party, as well as a feature new to Panorama, a trampoline park.
"The trampoline will be built into the front of the float to represent jumping into fun." Duffy said.
The 55-foot-long float will contain flowers from more than 100 countries, representing the number of nations that Carnival employees hail from.
The real Panorama will have 1,823 staterooms and carry almost 4,000 passengers. It will have 13 passenger decks, 25 lounges and bars, 10 restaurants and food bars, three swimming pools, six whirlpools and 16 elevators.
Info: Carnival Cruises, (800) 764-7419, or contact a travel agent
