A hotel cleanliness checklist and an unappealing menu at LAX

I must be in the minority, but when I am at LAX I want only a quick, cheap something to eat, not a high-priced experience that would be better in a lower-stress environment [“Elevated Eating at LAX,” by Mary Forgione, Nov. 18]. I miss the McDonald’s in Terminal 7. Breakfast there was my rare indulgence of fast food. Now the choice in T7 is an expensive bagel or a walk to Terminal 8 for Carl’s Jr.