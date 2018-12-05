Nixon Library invites public to watch President George H.W. Bush’s funeral

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library will open its East Room on Wednesday to visitors who want to watch live coverage of President George H.W. Bush’s funeral in Washington.
The rest of the library and galleries will remain closed to observe the national day of mourning for the president, who died Friday at 94.
The event is free, but visitors are asked to register in advance online if they plan to attend.
The room will open at 7:30 a.m., a half hour before the state funeral service is set to begin at the Washington National Cathedral. It’s expected to last until 10 a.m. (Pacific).
In addition, guests are invited to share their tributes and messages about the 41st president in a book that will be delivered to the Bush family. It will remain in place through Dec. 16; no admission charge if you come to sign the book.
All former living presidents — Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — as well as President Trump are expected to attend. George W. Bush, the 43rd U.S. president and George Bush’s oldest son, will give a eulogy.
After the funeral, President Bush’s remains will be be flown to to Texas for a second memorial service and burial at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum in College Station on Thursday.
The Bush Library will be closed for the burial and will reopen Friday morning. Admission will be free Friday and Saturday.
Info: Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum, 18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda