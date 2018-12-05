Six cities, 10 nights on Azamara cruise and tour of Spain

See Moorish palaces in Seville, iconic artwork in Barcelona and avant-garde architecture in Valencia on a 10-night tour and cruise that visits six Spanish cities.
Another plus: The Azamara Club Cruises voyage will be aboard a new ship, Azamara Pursuit, which launched in August.
The tour departs from Lisbon, Portugal, and includes a three-night post-cruise visit to Barcelona. Among other highlights is a visit to Almería, where passengers can trek to the Tabernas Desert, the only desert in Europe, where many western movies were filmed.
Dates: April 6-16
Price: Rates for an inside cabin start at $6,439 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals, a seven-night voyage and post-cruise land-and-sea package. International airfare and taxes, fees and port expenses not included.
Info: Azamara Club Cruises, (855) 292-6272