Six cities, 10 nights on Azamara cruise and tour of Spain

By Rosemary McClure
Dec 05, 2018 | 3:50 AM
Azamara Club Cruises' new ship Pursuit will visit Barcelona as part of a 10-night tour to six cities in Spain. A stop at Almería offers a chance to visit the Tabernas Desert, the film location of numerous westerns. (Azamara Club Cruises)

See Moorish palaces in Seville, iconic artwork in Barcelona and avant-garde architecture in Valencia on a 10-night tour and cruise that visits six Spanish cities.

Another plus: The Azamara Club Cruises voyage will be aboard a new ship, Azamara Pursuit, which launched in August.

The tour departs from Lisbon, Portugal, and includes a three-night post-cruise visit to Barcelona. Among other highlights is a visit to Almería, where passengers can trek to the Tabernas Desert, the only desert in Europe, where many western movies were filmed.

Dates: April 6-16

Price: Rates for an inside cabin start at $6,439 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals, a seven-night voyage and post-cruise land-and-sea package. International airfare and taxes, fees and port expenses not included.　　

Info: Azamara Club Cruises, (855) 292-6272

