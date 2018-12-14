All of Southern California's main ski resorts will be open this weekend

All five of Southern California’s major ski resorts will be open this weekend. Resorts from the San Gabriel Mountains to the San Bernardinos have been fortified by up to a foot of snow from last week and snow-making efforts this week.
Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs will open for the season at 9 a.m. Friday. The resort, which has been making snow on the resort’s lower mountain, opens with a base of 8 to 18 inches.
Easy runs as well as the snow play/sledding area will be open. The resort’s upper mountain may open next week.
Mt. Baldy Resort in the Angeles National Forest will be open Friday through Sunday. It will operate two chairs, one to beginner’s Gulch, the other to parts of Thunder Mountain, according to the resort’s website.
Mt. Baldy also will open its tubing and sledding park the same days.
Big Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake reported sister peaks Bear Mountain and Snow Summit, which opened earlier in the season, are operating 14 lifts to access 30 trails. The resort also showed a base of 20 inches at the 7,140-foot level and 36 inches at the 8,440-foot level.
Mt. High resort in Wrightwood reported a base of 12 to 24 inches with five lifts open. The resort’s tubing park hasn’t yet opened.
Mt. High is hosting its fourth Santa Sunday on Sunday. Skiers and boarders who dress in full Santa gear can spend the day on the slopes when they make a $20 or more donation to Protect Our Winters, a group that advocates for climate change awareness in the snow sports community.
Mammoth Mountain up in Mammoth Lakes is another story.
All runs and lifts are open at the ski resort. It has been hit by a bunch of storms, and reported a 40-inch base at the main lodge and 60-inch base at the summit.