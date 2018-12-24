How I plan to idiot-proof my travels in 2019

Best solution: In my next life, the one in which I am perpetually 28, blond, tall, thin and rich, I will have a premium card that gives me access to an airline lounge or an American Express card that gives me the Centurion Lounge as a perk. I recently spent time in an AmEx Centurion Lounge as a guest of my BFF (she was just an F before this), and it included a full, delicious meal and a neck and shoulder massage, which she had received for free and could not use. I was happy to help her out on that because what are BFFs for?