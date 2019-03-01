Where to find the Taco Beast and the Bar Crawler on ski slopes in the West

Nothing is worse than being hungry during or after a big day of big snow. Ski areas in the West know that, which is why some offer on-the-slopes food trucks and special après-ski dinners on the mountain. Here are four sure to sate your appetite.

Colorado

The Taco Beast churns out tacos filled with beef, chicken, elk, or butternut squash and black beans. Steamboat

Steamboat’s Taco Beast roams the slopes to give hungry skiers and boarders fresh Mex creations.

It’s a snowcat tricked out with a kitchen attached to the body, churning out tacos (beef, chicken, elk, or butternut squash and black beans), and esquites, or roasted cut corn mixed with sour cream and cheese; $5 each.

You can grab a beer or soda too. Follow @TacoBeastSBT on Twitter to find the Beast from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

Info: Taco Beast, Steamboat, Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Wyoming

A waffle house at 10,450 feet? Yes please.

Corbet's Cabin is a waffle house on the slopes of Jackson Hole in Wyoming. Andrew Schrum

Corbet’s Cabin on Rendezvous Peak in Jackson Hole serves up waffles with peanut butter and bacon (called the Gateway), Nutella and strawberries, and lemon glazed with powdered sugar and whipped cream; $7.75 each.

The Gateway, peanut butter and bacon waffles. Amy Jimmerson

You can get hot cocoa and coffee too until 3 p.m. daily. Take the tram and enjoy the view.

Info: Corbet’s Cabin, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Teton Village, Wyo.

California

Chill out in a deck chair with a brew or glass of wine at the snowcat transformed into the Bar Crawler on Mammoth Mountain. Here you can hit pause and post selfies of your on-the-slopes splendid moments.

The snowcat-turned-Bar Crawler, at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area. Peter Morning / Mammoth Mountain Ski Area

Stalk the Crawler at the top of Chairs 2 and 10, or check @MammothMountain on Instagram to find out where it is between 10:30 a.m.. to 3:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Drinks cost $7 to $13; you can grab an energy bar or packet of nuts too.

Info: The Bar Crawler, Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

Whistler, Canada

Crystal Hut atop Blackcomb Mountain at 6,000 feet serves a fancy fondue dinner for the very aprés-ski crowd. Gaze at the lights of Whistler Village below as you dine on fondue — traditional cheese or with chicken, beef tenderloin and vegetables — complete with wine and a freshly baked fruit pie for dessert. It all takes place inside a rustic cabin under star-filled skies. $158 includes dinner and the hourlong ride in a heated snowcat to get to the hut.

Info: Crystal Hut, Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia, Canada

