Cruise Spain’s Costa Brava and the French Riviera on Windstar’s flagship

Jazz up your summer and see Spain’s Costa Brava and the French Riviera from Windstar Cruises’ flagship vessel, Wind Surf. The 310-passenger sailing ship cruises round trip from Barcelona, Spain, visiting colorful Provencal villages and Riviera towns where museums, vineyards, historic buildings and fishing fleets can be seen. The weeklong trip makes port stops at Sanary-sur-Mer, Saint-Tropez, Antibes, Nice and Le Lavandou, France, and Roses, Spain.