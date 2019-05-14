Advertisement

Visit Borneo’s orangutan, proboscis monkey and sun bear sanctuaries

By Rosemary McClure
May 14, 2019 | 6:00 AM
Visit Borneo’s orangutan, proboscis monkey and sun bear sanctuaries
See orangutans and other endangered species on a Classic Escapes tour to Borneo . (Eric Gevaert )

Impress your friends by taking a trail less traveled: a wildlife tour in the rainforests of Borneo. This 12-day Classic Escapes tour includes bird and wildlife viewing and visits with organizations working to protect endangered species.

Participants will see proboscis monkeys at the Labuk Bay Proboscis Monkey Sanctuary, visit the Sun Bear Conservation Centre and learn about the work Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Center does to return orphaned and captive orangutans to the wild.

Advertisement

Dates: Tours can be customized; available through October.

Price: From $6,895 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, ground transportation, local guides and entry fees.

Info: Classic Escapes, (800) 627-1244

Advertisement
Advertisement