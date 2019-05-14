Visit Borneo’s orangutan, proboscis monkey and sun bear sanctuaries

Impress your friends by taking a trail less traveled: a wildlife tour in the rainforests of Borneo. This 12-day Classic Escapes tour includes bird and wildlife viewing and visits with organizations working to protect endangered species.
Participants will see proboscis monkeys at the Labuk Bay Proboscis Monkey Sanctuary, visit the Sun Bear Conservation Centre and learn about the work Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Center does to return orphaned and captive orangutans to the wild.
Dates: Tours can be customized; available through October.
Price: From $6,895 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, ground transportation, local guides and entry fees.
Info: Classic Escapes, (800) 627-1244