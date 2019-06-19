Enjoy outdoor events this weekend in SoCal, including a solstice celebration

Enjoy the sunshine at next weekend’s close-to-home outdoor events, which include celebrations of music and art, fun for pets, and surf festivals.
Throughout Los Angeles County
Los Angeles is one of 1,000 cities that celebrate Make Music Day, an international holiday when novice musicians and virtuosos alike perform music in public spaces for free. Expect a variety of musical genres and abilities — and keep an eye on the website as more performances are listed leading up to the event.
When: June 21. Check event website for performance times.
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (323) 377-7444, makemusicla.org
Santa Barbara
The main event during the 45th Summer Solstice Celebration at Alameda Park? The Saturday parade, featuring dozens of eccentric entries, from handmade floats to large-scale puppets, all embodying the theme “Wonder.” On schedule all weekend are food and crafts vendors, a beer garden, children’s activities and performances by dancers, musicians and gymnasts.
When: 4 p.m. June 21, noon June 22 and 23.
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (805) 965-3396, solsticeparade.com
Santa Monica
Soak up Southern California beach culture at Pier 360: a weekend of art, athletic events and surf history on and near the Santa Monica Pier. Sign up for competitions in stand-up paddleboarding, beach volleyball, swimming and more — or watch from a spot on the beach. On the pier, find seafood, ice cream, a beer garden, live music and the Museum of Beach Life.
When: 7 a.m. June 22 and 8 a.m. June 23
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (310) 458-8900, santamonicapier.org/pier360
Dana Point
Find another celebration of SoCal surf culture in the Doheny Surf and Art Festival at Doheny State Beach. There you can sip beers and watch surf competitions to the sound of Hawaiian surf music, then head to the vendor village to shop for boards, art, jewelry and more. Also on the lineup are hula dance performances and healthy-living demonstrations.
When: 9 a.m. June 22-23
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK at the park but not on the beach. (949) 636-1008, bit.ly/dohenysurffest
Torrance
Create clay and watercolor artwork, take dance and music classes, and check out an art exhibition at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center’s South Bay Festival of the Arts. Live entertainment includes Sara and Hero, a dog-and-owner duo as seen on “America’s Got Talent,” and rock ‘n’ roll dance band Tom Kenny & the Hi-Seas, whose front man you might recognize as the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants and other animated characters.
When: 11 a.m. June 22
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (310) 378-8100, torrancearts.org/festival
Los Angeles
The 13th Summer Fest at Pan Pacific Park (look for the field at 147 S. Gardner St.) is a party for you and your pet. Compete in pet-and-human relay races, craft dog toys in the Kids’ Korner, and try doggie yoga and dog massages at the People and Paw Spa. Tickets also include a flautas buffet lunch, a performance by Disc Dogs in Southern California and pet photo-ops. All proceeds benefit K9 Connection, a nonprofit that offers care for homeless dogs and at-risk youth.
When: Noon June 23
Cost, info: $25 (free for those 12 and younger). Family friendly. k9connection.org/events
Always check before you go because weather or other factors can affect events. Children should always be accompanied by an adult. Assume dogs must be on a leash. To suggest an event that’s cool and close to home, email travel@latimes.com at least four weeks before the event.