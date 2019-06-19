Enjoy outdoor events this weekend in SoCal, including a solstice celebration

The 13th Summer Fest at Pan Pacific Park (look for the field at 147 S. Gardner St.) is a party for you and your pet. Compete in pet-and-human relay races, craft dog toys in the Kids’ Korner, and try doggie yoga and dog massages at the People and Paw Spa. Tickets also include a flautas buffet lunch, a performance by Disc Dogs in Southern California and pet photo-ops. All proceeds benefit K9 Connection, a nonprofit that offers care for homeless dogs and at-risk youth.