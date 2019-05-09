In Bishop, find murals, mules and more on a California weekend escape

I’ve stopped in the Sierra town of Bishop for fuel, groceries and supplies since the late ’60s when Dad would pause here on the way to Mammoth. But Bishop as an extended stay? No way. Last May my husband, Paul, and I rewrote that script. We found good eats, funky shopping, friendly folks, evocative murals and, just north of town, historical gems. The tab: $149 a night, excluding taxes and fees, for a spacious balcony room overlooking the stream at Creekside Inn; $100 for food; and $20 for museum donations.