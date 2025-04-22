Want to tap into Black cowboy culture in L.A. beyond the Beyoncé concert? Start here

When you think of cowboy culture, maybe Clint Eastwood’s westerns, John Wayne’s drawl or the Montana-based drama “ Yellowstone ” starring Kevin Costner come to mind. But those are the whitewashed versions — Hollywood’s curated fantasy that sidelines the truth. For too long, Black cowboy culture has been tucked behind folklore rather than celebrated as a core part of American history.

The iconic Lone Ranger , for example, was traditionally portrayed by white actors, despite the character being based on Bass Reeves , a former slave who became one of the most successful deputy marshals in the American West. In fact, one in every four cowboys during the 1800s was Black. And Black cowboys were behind many of the traditions we associate with rodeo today. Take Bill Pickett, the first Black man inducted into the National Rodeo Hall of Fame , who invented bulldogging (steer wrestling), where a rider leaps off a horse and wrestles a steer to the ground. July’s L.A. County stop for the popular rodeo named in Pickett’s honor is already sold out.

Celebrating 40 years in 2025, the Bill Pickett Rodeo is the longest-running Black rodeo in the U.S. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

But there are plenty of other chances to catch history finally riding into the mainstream. Beyoncé’s “ Cowboy Carter” album, which tips its hat to the Black cowboys and cowgirls whose labor, skill and style shaped the American West, didn’t just launch a new wave of country fans, it reopened a cultural conversation. And right in time for the tour’s kickoff in Los Angeles on April 28 at SoFi Stadium, there’s a wave of events, exhibits and community activities celebrating the city’s Black cowboy culture.

From a groundbreaking “Black Cowboys” exhibition at the Autry Museum to “Untold Legacies” at Rancho Los Cerritos — an exploration of Black cowboy culture through contemporary expressions in music, film, fashion and design — California is full of opportunities to learn about the legacy up close. Add in the Compton Cowboys , a group of lifelong friends from Compton who use horseback riding to uplift inner-city youth, hitting the national stage at Stagecoach , the country music festival in Coachella Valley, and it’s clear: The Black West isn’t just being remembered, it’s riding front and center.

We’ve rounded up seven essential ways to witness the Black West in all its grit, glory and gallop.