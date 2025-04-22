Want to tap into Black cowboy culture in L.A. beyond the Beyoncé concert? Start here

Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
When you think of cowboy culture, maybe Clint Eastwood’s westerns, John Wayne’s drawl or the Montana-based drama “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner come to mind. But those are the whitewashed versions — Hollywood’s curated fantasy that sidelines the truth. For too long, Black cowboy culture has been tucked behind folklore rather than celebrated as a core part of American history.
The iconic Lone Ranger, for example, was traditionally portrayed by white actors, despite the character being based on Bass Reeves, a former slave who became one of the most successful deputy marshals in the American West. In fact, one in every four cowboys during the 1800s was Black. And Black cowboys were behind many of the traditions we associate with rodeo today. Take Bill Pickett, the first Black man inducted into the National Rodeo Hall of Fame, who invented bulldogging (steer wrestling), where a rider leaps off a horse and wrestles a steer to the ground. July’s L.A. County stop for the popular rodeo named in Pickett’s honor is already sold out.
But there are plenty of other chances to catch history finally riding into the mainstream. Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album, which tips its hat to the Black cowboys and cowgirls whose labor, skill and style shaped the American West, didn’t just launch a new wave of country fans, it reopened a cultural conversation. And right in time for the tour’s kickoff in Los Angeles on April 28 at SoFi Stadium, there’s a wave of events, exhibits and community activities celebrating the city’s Black cowboy culture.
From a groundbreaking “Black Cowboys” exhibition at the Autry Museum to “Untold Legacies” at Rancho Los Cerritos — an exploration of Black cowboy culture through contemporary expressions in music, film, fashion and design — California is full of opportunities to learn about the legacy up close. Add in the Compton Cowboys, a group of lifelong friends from Compton who use horseback riding to uplift inner-city youth, hitting the national stage at Stagecoach, the country music festival in Coachella Valley, and it’s clear: The Black West isn’t just being remembered, it’s riding front and center.
We’ve rounded up seven essential ways to witness the Black West in all its grit, glory and gallop.
“When this Black West trend ends, we want to make sure there’s a flagpole in the ground that says the Black West is here. It’s not just a trend. It’s real,” says Randy Savvy, founder of the Compton Cowboys.
Straight out of Richland Farms, a rural pocket of Compton where residents still raise goats and chickens and ride horseback, the Compton Cowboys are a collective of lifelong friends using horses to uplift their community and honor Black equestrian heritage. The group formed out of the Compton Jr. Posse, a local horse program founded by Mayisha Akbar in 1988, now known as Compton Jr. Equestrians, or CJE. Together, the Cowboys and CJE have spent more than three decades keeping kids on horses and off the streets, offering mentorship, career training and a powerful alternative to gang culture.
Richland Farms has always been their home turf, and when the recent L.A. wildfires threatened horses across the city, the Cowboys mobilized to help evacuate and care for animals in danger. They’ve also completed training to be ready for future emergencies — because for them, it’s not just about the ride; it’s about showing up.
This year, the Compton Cowboys are headed to Stagecoach, the massive country music festival in Indio. There, they’ll represent Black cowboy culture on a national stage, complete with merch from their own line and a Forever 21 collaboration you’ll want to snag before it sells out.
If you’re moved by their mission, you can donate directly via their website or inquire about volunteering to support CJE’s youth programs, or just follow along as they continue to ride for a future where the Black West isn’t overlooked — it’s leading the way.
Cowboy culture is rooted in community, and Urban Saddles rides that tradition forward. This Black-led nonprofit uses horsemanship to teach underserved youths real-world skills — from ethical animal care to farming, carpentry and mechanical trades. The group’s motto says it all: “As the cowboy wrangles cattle, we wrangle consciousness.”
It’s not just about the saddle (though Urban Saddles offers hands-on programs to help participants ride with confidence) — it’s building something bigger. Events like Saddle Up Saturdays, which teaches about equestrian culture, agricultural education and local heritage celebrations, and Foster Feathers, where you can learn how to care for animals responsibly and live sustainably, bring the community together to celebrate agricultural traditions and teach sustainable living practices. Volunteers help care for animals, support mentorship programs and assist with riding events, creating shared spaces where culture, care and collective ownership thrive.
Visit Urban Saddles’ website to get involved or plan a visit.
Forget the typical bar crawl — how about a moonlit trail ride in “horse heaven”? Cali Cowboy Co., affectionately known as the Three Cees (for community, commitment and collaboration), is a diverse crew of riders based out of the Hansen Dam area who are redefining what modern cowboy culture looks like. Their motto? “All states, shapes, shades and gaits are welcome.” Whether you’re a seasoned rider or just saddle-curious, the club believes everyone deserves a place in the horse community.
Their mission goes beyond the saddle — they’re about preserving tradition, building cultural bridges and creating a more inclusive future for the next generation of equestrians. That ethos was on full display during the January L.A. wildfires, when members helped care for hundreds of displaced horses and became trained for future emergencies.
While most of their full-moon rides in the San Gabriel Mountains are private, the group opens one or two of them to the public each year. Keep an eye on their socials for when those dates drop, because riding under a full moon is an experience like no other. This year, don’t miss their Cinco de Mayo celebration on May 3 at Gibson Ranch, which will be open to the public. Expect riding demos, live music, food and a whole lot of dust-kicking good energy.
Step back in time at Rancho Los Cerritos, a historic home and garden in Long Beach’s Bixby Knolls neighborhood that brings California’s layered past to life. Long before it was a 19th century cattle and sheep ranch, the land was home to the Gabrielino-Tongva people for over 5,000 years. Today, the two-story adobe residence is a local, state and national historic landmark offering year-round exhibitions, educational programs and cultural events that explore the many identities of the West.
Now through June, the site is hosting “Untold Legacies: Rethinking the American Cowboy,” an exhibition spotlighting the often-erased contributions of Black, Latino and Indigenous cowboys and cowgirls. Through works by five local artists — Lorenzo Baker, Hely Omar Gonzalez, Nia S. Lane, Daniel Tyree Gaitor-Lomack and Brooklyn Sabino Smith — the exhibit reimagines cowboy culture through the lenses of history, pop culture and fine art.
Visitors also will find stories and visuals from contemporary urban equestrian groups that are educating youth and keeping cowboy traditions alive in schools and neighborhoods. While the exhibit is included with general admission (which is free, though reservations are encouraged), Rancho Los Cerritos also hosts special ticketed events like cultural tours, garden concerts and family-friendly programs that expand on the themes of the exhibition.
Explore upcoming events or schedule a tour via their website. You won’t walk out without learning something new, and you might leave feeling called to carry the story forward.
The Autry Museum’s upcoming exhibition, “Black Cowboys: An American Story,” brings the untold tales of iconic figures into full view through a mix of rare artifacts, photographs, oral histories and film.
Among the first pieces visitors will see are a saddle and boots used by two Black Texas cowboys — an especially rare find, as most gear was repurposed or worn through. Black contributions to western culture through film and music also take center stage, spanning early Black western posters up to costumes designed by Antoinette Messam for the 2021 movie “The Harder They Fall,” which based its characters on the Black cowboys, lawmen and outlaws of the 19th century American West.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors (62+) and students (13 to 18 or over 18 with ID), and $8 for children ages 3 to 12. Children younger than 3, Autry members and active-duty U.S. military/veterans receive free admission. Additionally, the museum offers free admission to all visitors every Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. with advance registration.
Bull rides, rope tricks and a crowd just as focused on history as the thrill — the inaugural Charlie Sampson Rodeo is set for June 28 in Norco, Calif., and it’s already shaping up to be a high-octane event, as well as a tribute to the Black cowboys who helped shape American history.
Born and raised in Watts, Sampson made history in 1982 as the first Black man to win a world championship in professional rodeo. Now 67, he’s launching this rodeo in honor of the cowboys he rode alongside, many of whom, he says, “have passed on but left their mark right here in the L.A. area.”
“I’m doing this for my fallen friends,” Sampson says. “They were part of this community, this culture. They deserve to be remembered.”
The all-day event will feature classic rodeo competitions including bull riding, calf roping and barrel racing alongside community programming that celebrates Black western heritage. Expect food vendors, family-friendly activities and special tributes to the cowboys who came before. Sampson also has invited a roster of riders who reflect the next generation of Black rodeo talent.
Even now, Sampson brings cowboy fire to everything he does. “If I didn’t get a good score, I’d go back, watch the video and go straight to the judges: ‘Tell me where I messed up,’” he recalls. “I made it hard for them to ignore me.” Trust us — you can’t ignore Charlie Sampson. If this rodeo is anything like his spirit, you’re in for one unforgettable ride.
Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite: $39.19 for general admission, $23 for children 12 and younger, and $81.88 for VIP access.
Looking to sharpen your skills in the saddle or finally live out your barrel-racing dreams? Head to Townson Ranch in Agua Dulce, where six-time Bill Pickett Invitational champion DeBoraha Townson offers horseback riding lessons and hands-on programs designed to build strong horsemanship skills.
The first Black woman to compete in the International Professional Rodeo finals, Townson now dedicates her days to training the next generation of riders. Whether you’re a beginner learning the basics of western riding or a seasoned equestrian aiming to tighten your turns around the barrel, her lessons are tailored, personal and packed with wisdom from decades of championship experience.
Want to take a class or enroll your child through a charter school program? You can book a session, tour the ranch or learn more about Townson’s youth mentorship work by visiting Townson Ranch online.
Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.