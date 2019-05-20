Cash-back cards may be a better ‘buy’ than airline credit cards. What's better?

And yes, I wrote “free,” because many frequent-flier awards are subject to fees and co-pays: a mysterious $200 fee on an economy class ticket from L.A. to London; a $75 fee for a flight booked 21 or fewer days before departure; a $150 fee if you cancel or change your trip; and a co-pay of up to $550 each way to upgrade from economy to business or first class.. Don’t forget the $95 credit card fee you pay each year for the privilege of earning those miles.