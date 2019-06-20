Check out bat migrations at Ted Turner ranch in New Mexico

Hang out with bats on Ted Turner Reserves’ Armendaris Ranch, where you'll see one of the largest bat migrations in North America. Participants will be able to explore the 360,000-acre property used for wildlife conservation.
Sightings may include bison, desert bighorn sheep, pronghorn, mule deer, mountain lion, javelina and oryx.
During the tour, guides will talk about bats, bat caves and local bat predators, including Swainson’s hawks, which can capture and eat bats mid-flight.
The Bats and Brews expedition will also serve up local craft beer from Truth or Consequences, N.M.
Dates: June 22, July 20, Aug. 17
Price: From $532 for the two-night package for two people. Includes a sunset tour to the Armendaris Ranch bat caves, accommodations at Turner’s Sierra Grande Resort & Spa in Truth or Consequences, breakfasts and a 30-minute private hot springs soak each day. Three-night package also available. Airfare not included.
Info: Ted Turner Reserves, (877) 288-7637
— Rosemary McClure