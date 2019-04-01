Gorillas, chimps and downward-facing dog on Rwanda yoga tour

Salute the sun in the richly diverse nation of Rwanda on a tour with Souljourn Yoga. The 10-night itinerary includes game drives and chimpanzee trekking in Nyungwe Forest National Park, hiking in Volcanoes National Park and a boat trip on Lake Kivu. Participants will visit the Kigali Genocide Memorial, as well as a reconciliation village where perpetrators and survivors of the Rwandan genocide live together.
Dates: June 25-July 5
Price: From $3,680 per person, double occupancy; singles, $4,295. Includes accommodations, meals, airport transfers, guides, activities and a $300 tax-deductible donation. International airfare and trekking permits not included.