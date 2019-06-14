These luxe places take the ‘ugh’ out of camping

Glamping — glamorous camping — allows you to enjoy the outdoors with some of the same amenities you would find in a hotel room. Instead of pitching a tent and hopping into a sleeping bag, you can rest on a comfy mattress and even take a hot shower, all while being close to nature. Here are six places to think about.
Big Sur, Calif.
Big Sur has several glamping spots along its stunning coastline.
Accommodations at Treebones Resort include yurts, an “Autonomous Tent” (featuring a gas fireplace, shower and flushable composting toilet) and whimsical campsites such as the Twig Hut.
Ventana Big Sur’s Redwood and Canyon Glampsites aim to offer “outdoor splendor, with a luxury twist.” Those luxuries include a fire pit and s’mores kit, a bath house with heated floors and a custom-designed glamping mattress.
As you’d expect, prices are far more than the cost of a backpacking permit or campsite fee.
Cost, info: Yurts at Treebones Resort begin at $320, the Autonomous Tent begins at $595 and the Twig Hut starts at $215 a night. Rates at Ventana Redwood and Canyon Glampsites start at $550 per night. ventanabigsur.com/glamping
Bear Valley, Calif.
At Bear Valley Resort in Alpine County, between Lake Tahoe and Yosemite, glamping tents are perched on a 7,750-foot mountaintop overlooking a canyon.
Bear Valley has 15 canvas tents, each with a queen bed, towels and toiletries, solar-powered electricity, a wood-burning stove (wood is included) and a sun deck with two lounge chairs.
The tents open for the season June 30 and are expected to close Sept. 28, depending on weather.
Cost, info: Prices begin at $169 a night; bearvalleyglamping.com.
Conestoga Ranch, along the shores of Bear Lake just outside of Garden City, offers a variety of glamping accommodations.
Grand Couple Tents feature a king-size bed and are ideal for romantic getaways; Traditional Tents sleep up to four. Meanwhile, Grand Family Tents and Conestoga Family Wagons, based on authentic 19th century designs, sleep up to six.
Cost, info Accommodations range from $100 to $700 a night; ConestogaRanch.com.
Grand Canyon, Arizona
Under Canvas offers safari-inspired accommodations near several national parks around the country.
Its Grand Canyon location, a 25-minute drive from the South Rim entrance of Grand Canyon National Park, is just outside of Valle, Ariz., on 160 acres.
Other Under Canvas locations are near Saguaro National Park in Arizona, Zion National Park in Utah, Yellowstone National Park and Mt. Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota.
Cost, info: Rates at the Grand Canyon location start at $189 a night; undercanvas.com/camps/grand-canyon/.
Iquitos, Peru
Glamping also can include staying in nontraditional accommodations, such as teepees or treehouses.
At the Treehouse Lodge in the Peruvian Amazon, about 630 miles northeast of Lima, you’ll find a variety of treehouses to sleep in. The lodge was designed to give its guests views of the rainforest and native animals from the perspective of a treetop canopy.
Cost, info: Accommodations at Treehouse Lodge start at $695 per person based on a two-night stay. treehouselodge.com