13 best experiences for those who don’t want traditional gifts

If someone you love has come to prize experiences over objects — or if they’re just out of storage space — we have ideas for you.

Some of these adventures (like the Anacapa visit, for gull-related reasons) are best enjoyed in winter or spring, when the gift is still fresh in the recipient’s memory. But most are evergreen (like the Tonga Hut).

Also, most of these adventures work well if the giver and recipient come together for the experience, but none require that. And if you want to turn your gift-giving into a full-blown event, know that you can bring 20 or 30 friends to meet those alpacas, depending on the type of tour.

(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Have the ultimate moviegoing experience with the American Cinematheque

For the cinephile in your life who values an immersive moviegoing experience, how about an American Cinematheque membership? Since 1985, the nonprofit arts organization has been screening films with high-quality sound and picture (think 35 mm, 70 mm, nitrate and state-of-the-art digital) at its multiple theaters around L.A. Locations include the beloved (now Netflix-owned) Egyptian Theatre as well as Santa Monica’s Aero Theatre, which opened in 1940, and the Los Feliz 3 Theatre, which opened in 1935. American Cinematheque’s Film Club membership is $85 per year, which grants your giftee $5 off one ticket to every regular-priced screening, invitations to member-only showings and special events, priority entry to regular events and discounts on merchandise. The next step up is the Friend of the AC membership, which provides the same benefits and two discounted tickets ($5 off) instead of just one. Not only will the membership save your gift recipient some money each time they go but they’ll also have the opportunity to attend exclusive Q&As with film creators and actors, an invaluable experience. — Kailyn Brown

$85 per year at American Cinematheque

Cook an authentic Italian dish with the help of a professional

Help your cooking-obsessed friend or family member tap into their inner Carmy and Sydney from “The Bear” — sans the drama and screaming — at Eataly Los Angeles. The Italian food market and restaurant, located at Westfield Century City, offers cooking classes for people ages 8 and up. (Students under 15 must be accompanied by a paying adult.) At Eataly, you can learn how to make everything from Napoli-inspired pizza to northern Italian-style fresh egg pasta from scratch. The classic sauces class I took was hosted by Fabio Angelini (a.k.a. Chef Bibo), who taught us how to make three sauces from his hometown of Rome: cacio e pepe, carbonara and amatriciana. As soon as we arrived, we were given appetizers — pizza alla pala (Roman-style pizza) and Caprese salad, along with a glass of Prosecco — and then we got to work. If your giftee arrives solo, they’ll be teamed up with a partner. The roughly two-hour class moved fast, but Chef Bibo was attentive. I left feeling as if I actually learned something. Plus, we were given a small booklet that featured the recipes and instructions so we could make them again at home. We made the amatriciana sauce to take home, then feasted on the other two, which seemed to leave most of us in a food coma. All the while, the hosts never let our glasses go empty. The class I took was $150 (before taxes); other courses range from $40 to $150. That’s much cheaper than booking a flight to Rome to try these traditional meals, and that’s a win-win. — K.B.

Prices vary at Eataly

(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Take a day trip to a rugged Channel Island

Anacapa is a tiny island (with around 2 miles of trails), a world away from L.A. and a great surprise for any newcomer who likes the sea or the outdoors generally. It’s part of Channel Islands National Park, an hour’s boat ride from Oxnard’s Channel Islands Harbor or Ventura Harbor. Island Packers has the National Park Service concession to run daily boats to the island. (Check website for sailing days; gift cards are available.) Often you’ll spot dolphins on the way, and you’re sure to see the 40-foot-high Arch Rock as you reach Landing Cove at the island’s east end. Here the hiking begins: It’s about 160 stair steps from the landing to the top of the cliff island. Some people snorkel, kayak or camp. But most visitors just hike to the 700-acre island’s two highlights: Inspiration Point, which overlooks a spectacular sprawl of rocky slopes surrounded by sea; and the 1932 lighthouse, among the last built on the West Coast. From January through mid-April, visitors often spot migrating gray whales. From April through August, it’s nesting season for western gulls, which can get loud and smelly. — Christopher Reynolds

$70 for an adult round-trip on Island Packers from either Oxnard or Ventura at Island Packers

(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Meet the alpacas on a Carpinteria farm tour

Canzelle Alpaca Farm is a 20-acre haven where about 40 furry creatures with tiny heads stand in enclosures on a hillside overlooking Carpinteria. These are the alpacas, cousins to the llama. They get fleeced every spring, and they make genial hosts who are happy to be petted by your favorite animal lover all year round. Guide-led tours last an hour. The alpacas, native to South America, have mostly mellow dispositions and only bottom teeth, so there’s not much biting. But there will be petting and patting, and guests may get a chance to feed the animals carrots by hand. Also, lots of photos must be taken. Tours and separate sound baths (in a pasture with the animals) are offered Fridays through Sundays only. Advance reservations are required for all visitors. Children are welcome, dogs are not. To join a group tour (up to 20 people), the adult fee is $37.10. For a group sound bath, $65 per person. For a private tour (up to 30 people), the tab is $636. Gift cards available. — C.R.

$37.10 for a group tour at Canzelle Alpaca Farm

Bike and dine along the L.A. River

Let’s assume your people like walking or biking. Let’s further assume that they’re ready to do that along the Los Angeles River, that ever-evolving spectacle of wildlife, concrete and urban invention. Once they’ve worked up a bit of thirst and hunger, it’s time to draw on your thoughtful gift card covering a sophisticated dinner or brunch (with Instagrammably playful drinks) at Lingua Franca (2990 Allesandro St.). The restaurant has a snug indoor area, high ceilings, courtyard seating and a patio alongside the bike path. The menu is “new California cuisine.” The matchstick potatoes (cut in-house and fried with herbs) are a favorite, but don’t overlook the saffron risotto or apricot-glazed roasted half-chicken. There’s a daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Lingua Franca main dishes are $25 to $52. Need something cheaper/more casual? Lingua Franca’s sandwich-slinging sibling Wax Paper (2902 Knox Ave.) is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily — or until they sell out. Like Lingua Franca, it offers gift cards ($5-$500). — C.R.

Gift card amounts vary at Lingua Franca and Wax Paper

(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Book a jam session in a Burbank rehearsal studio

Nightingale Studios in Burbank just might be the place to stage the jam session of someone’s dreams — without annoying the neighbors. If you book the largest rehearsal room, Showcase Studio A (34 feet by 23 feet, with a stage on risers), you can gather up to 25 musicians and friends. You can bring in pizza and drinks. (Of course, management reserves the right to eject anyone who gets unruly.) The setup includes a drum set, microphones, amplifiers, mixer, couches, fridge, tiny tiki bar and an HD projector and screen. The credit-card rate for a party or event in Nightingale’s Showcase Studio A is $60 per hour, with a two-hour minimum and a $250 cleaning deposit, paid five days in advance. A dedicated sound engineer costs extra. Owner Mike Nightingale says it’s wise to make a gift party/event booking at least three weeks ahead and start the process with a phone call to (818) 562-6660. (The studio doesn’t offer gift cards.) — C.R.

Prices vary at Nightingale Studios

(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Join Venice’s eclectic, electric light parade

What could be more L.A. than zooming along the beachfront in the Venice Electric Light Parade? Just about every Sunday at sunset since 2015, founder Marcus Gladney has led scores of riders from beachfront Windward Plaza. They roll at sunset, boomboxes throbbing, drummers drumming, several volunteers ensuring safety at intersections. The eight-mile route follows the bike path alongside Ocean Front Walk to the Santa Monica Pier, returning via Main Street, Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the Venice Fishing Pier and the dangling letters of the Venice sign. Plan on a three-hour adventure including about 90 minutes of riding for your lucky gift recipient. They (and you) can bring a bike, skates, etc., for free, but while you’re at it, why not rent an LED-illuminated vehicle from Gladney or Jay’s Rentals? For $99, you can book a lighted bike for the evening (T-shirt included) through Airbnb Experiences or arrange a gift card via VeniceElectricBikeParade@gmail.com. Alternatively, you can prebook through Jay’s Rentals ([424] 272-9196), which offers an e-bike parade rate of $50. Or, for a group experience, a more stable ride and better photographs, consider a three-seat e-chair ($80 an hour, half off on parade night). — C.R.

$99 for a lighted bike at Airbnb Experiences

Prices vary at Jay’s Rentals

(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Try tacos and a Nutty Chi Chi at the Tonga Hut

The Tonga Hut in North Hollywood is L.A.’s oldest tropical bar, dating to 1958, and it often seems to be one of the happiest places in town — so why not a food-and-grog gift? The Nutty Chi Chi (featuring macadamia nuts and vodka with a purple flower on top) is the hut’s biggest seller among dozens of sweet, strong, Insta-friendly options. Meanwhile, Durango’s Tacos sets up Monday through Saturday nights. (There’s another taco truck on Sundays.) Note: The hut’s well-decorated interior is snug (capacity: 68), so many patrons head for the picnic tables outside in back, closer to the tacos. Dogs are allowed out there. Also, you can bring food in. (The Tonga Hut also has a Palm Springs location.) Most Tonga Hut cocktails go for $12 to $15. The hut doesn’t have gift cards on its website, but if you show up and ask, manager Kat Bailey will make and sell you one, analog-style. (Or go through Giftly.) Durango’s sells tacos ($4 each), burritos and quesadillas, including slow-cooked barbacoa beef. — C.R.

Gift card amounts vary at Giftly

(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Dive into a hotel pool ‘daycation’

When you want to give pool time but don’t want to pay for a hotel room, think about ResortPass gift cards. With one, you can give somebody day access to pools at more than 80 L.A.-area hotels. For example, $44 on weekdays and $82 on weekend days buys access to the Lanai pool, hot tub and new Royce Pool at the stately Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, along with locker rental, towel service and discounted valet parking. When I arrived at the Royce Pool (which this year replaced two tennis courts), an attendant appeared promptly with a towel and a cup of ice water. The pool, shaped like a flower with five petals, is surrounded by about 100 chaise lounges and a few cabanas (rentable separately, for a hefty price). No outside food, drinks, pets, speakers or pool floats allowed. Most ResortPass day pool passes fall between $25 and $110, depending on how snazzy the property is. The gift cards are digital, can be any amount, do not expire and can be used at hundreds of participating hotels in the U.S., Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean. — C.R.

Gift card amounts vary at ResortPass

(Skull Canyon)

Fly high over scenic mountain terrain at Skull Canyon Ziplines

Take your favorite adrenaline junkie to Skull Canyon Ziplines, a 160-acre thrill zone filled with high-speed zipline runs, a sky gym and other heart-pumping activities. It’s in Corona, roughly 60 miles outside of L.A., but the excursion is well worth it. Skull Canyon has four zipline tours, which range from 80 to 350 feet above the ground amid picturesque mountain terrain. This includes the original course (the most kid-friendly) for $95.40; extreme (starts at 200 feet) for $132.50; monster (the highest and fastest course) for $169.60; and the speed run zipline where you can race your loved ones on a side-by-side zipline for $42.40. Bring proper closed-toe shoes, as each route includes a hike, which ranges in length and difficulty depending on which course you do. The duration also ranges depending on how many people are in your group. (A friend and I went on a Tuesday morning — staff said it was a slow day — and it was just us on our tour.) A maximum of 10 people are allowed on each tour. Unlike some other zipline experiences, Skull Canyon has a hands-free patented braking system, so you won’t have to worry about braking yourself. The venue also features a sky gym, which has three levels of balance- and strength-based obstacles, ranging from 14 to 42 feet in the air. Participants must weigh at least 60 pounds for the sky gym, whereas the zipline experiences vary from a 60- to 100-pound weight requirement depending on the course. Height requirements vary for the sky gym. Skull Canyon is open Friday through Tuesday. Book the experience yourself or buy a gift card. — K.B.

Courses range from $42.50-$169.60 at Skull Canyon Ziplines

Provide an introduction to pickleball

It’s no secret that pickleball is having a moment in L.A. and beyond. Whether you’re buying for an enthusiast or a newbie who doesn’t know where to start, check out Westchester L.A. Pickleball. The pickleball club hosts a $50 beginners clinic on Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Westchester Recreation Center, where Mike Koss, a certified coach with the Professional Pickleball Registry, teaches everything you need to know about the game. Paddles and balls are provided. Six days a week, excluding Tuesdays, the pickleball club also hosts open play sessions. Courts are designated by player level, and coaches walk around to give pointers. Friday nights are especially fun, according to Koss, because the club plays music on the courts, and the group usually goes out for drinks afterward to further build community. Reservations are required for all sessions. Participants must wear tennis or court shoes. If you don’t have a paddle, you can borrow one from one of the league leaders. Westchester L.A. Pickleball also offers memberships, which grant you priority booking for all events, among other benefits. When I took the beginners class recently, I struggled to serve the ball properly at first, but with Koss’ encouragement, I eventually got the hang of it. I’ll definitely be back. — K.B.

$50 for beginners clinic at Westchester L.A. Pickleball

Experience live music in a dreamy candlelit room

Is it just me, or do string instruments make everything sound more romantic and beautiful? Let your most music-loving friend experience their favorite artists — ranging from Beyoncé and the Beatles to Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny — in a concert hall filled with hundreds of candles. With the help of local musicians such as Orchid Quartet, Candlelight Concerts regularly hosts intimate, one-hour shows at various venues throughout Los Angeles. Although some of the events are dedicated to specific artists, others highlight noteworthy songs from particular genres. On a recent Friday night, I attended one of Candlelight Concerts’ neo-soul events at the Zipper Concert Hall inside of the Colburn School in downtown L.A. The all-woman quartet opened the show with a gorgeous rendition of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone,” then continued to awe the crowd with their interpretations of songs such as “Purple Rain” by Prince, “Good Days” by SZA and “Smooth Operator” by Sade. Patrons are asked to avoid taking photos or videos until the last two songs of the show and to sing in their heads rather than aloud out of respect for other attendees. Candlelight Concerts is truly a magical, multisensory experience that any music aficionado would appreciate. Gift cards are available for purchase. — K.B.

Prices vary at Candlelight Experience

(Todd Martens / Los Angeles Times)

Fight — or embrace — corporate maleficence at a real-life video game

Hatch Escapes’ the Ladder is redefining what an escape room can be. Think of the Ladder as a 90-minute interactive movie with puzzles, taking guests through five decades, beginning in the 1950s, in which they play an exaggerated game of corporate life. They’ll start in the mailroom and work their way through secretarial and middle-management-themed areas, all the while mixing puzzles, games and choose-your-own-adventure choices. Each area features a mix of puzzles — they are difficult — and games, which are approachable and communal, helping to ensure all levels of players have a task at hand. Participants may find themselves playing a game of memory using light-up cocktail glasses. Or perhaps they’ll choose to investigate a wall-long switchboard, listening to callers’ problems and trying to connect them with a solution. Elsewhere, in an area dedicated to the 1980s, Nintendo’s “Donkey Kong” gets remixed as “Bossy Kong,” with a suited villain rather than a gorilla trying to thwart progress. If all goes according to plan, wits will be tested but so will morals, as players are graded on puzzle acumen as well as personal choices. They may play ethically, corruptly or spend their time exploring the mini-golf-turned-shuffleboard floor in a middle-management office. The Ladder offers an abundance of choices, so many that it’s impossible to discover all its content in a single play-through. So if you’re lucky, this is a gift in which you may be invited along. Gift cards are available in $25 increments. —Todd Martens

$75 to $95 per person (with a four-player minimum) at Hatch Escapes

